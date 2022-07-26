ST. LOUIS, MO (WDTN) — Parts of St. Louis, Mo. and surrounding communities were under water Tuesday morning, as a historic flooding event unfolded.

Thunderstorms dumped 3.5 inches per hour over the same locations causing high water in many communities. As of 7 a.m., around a foot of rain has come down in areas just northwest of St. Louis.



The city of St. Louis broke the all-time daily rainfall record before 7 a.m., as 7.02 inches of rain came down since midnight. This surpassed the old record of 6.85 inches, set on Aug. 20th, 1915.

Portions of I-70 in Missouri were impassible and shut down because of the high water. Cars were stranded on I-44 in downtown St. Louis. Water rescues were common, as some found themselves in quickly rising water during the flash flooding.