CENTERVILLE, OH (WDTN) – The weather has been dry here in Dayton and Canada alike. We are staying dry, but parts of Canada are on fire, and the smoke is reaching the Miami Valley.



“Certainly at this time with the temperatures that we have, this is extraordinary,” said Charles Patterson, Clark County Combined Health District health commissioner.



“Extraordinary” is also the word to describe the amount of smoke in the Miami Valley this time of year. As the abnormally dry and hot conditions fuel the Canadian wildfires, the wind flow we currently have is bringing that smoke all the way down to the Miami Valley.



“It’s helped bring in that wildfire smoke from Quebec because we happened to set up in a northeasterly flow here over the Ohio River Valley,” said Matthew Campbell, National Weather Service Wilmington meteorologist. “And it just happens that that flow is going right over the wildfire smoke, transporting it to the Ohio River Valley.”



The Air Quality Index is a way to convert measured pollutant concentrations with a uniform index based on health effects associated with a pollutant. On Tuesday, it broke 150, which can have health impacts beyond sensitive groups with respiratory problems.



“[The pollutants will] go deep into the lung and can cause irritation,” said Patterson. “As the lungs become more irritated, it becomes even more difficult as they swell as the membranes in your lungs and bronchial swells. You can’t cough those particles out.”



For those who suffer from respiratory problems, the best option is to stay inside.



“COPD, emphysema or asthma [sufferers] should consider sheltering indoors, especially if they have the ability to have an air conditioner on,” said Patterson.



The Miami Valley has seen extremely dry conditions over the last several days, but we are not expecting to see wildfires here in the Miami Valley.

