Below normal temps continue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coldest temperature in the Miami Valley Wednesday morning was 13 degrees recorded in Bellefontaine, Springfield, Lebanon, and Oxford.

The low at the Dayton International Airport was officially 18 degrees. 18 is seven degrees below the normal temperature for this time of year

11 days into Dec. and lows have dropped below freezing seven days. Dec 11, is now the coldest day of the month so far.

This is expected. The normal low is 25 degrees. The normal high for Dec 11. is 39 degrees.

Winter is still 11 days away. This means normal high temperatures will continue to drop. In fact, we will see normal highs continue to drop until Jan. 8.

From Jan. 8 – Jan. 16 the normal low temperature is 34 degrees in Dayton. On December 17 our normal high temperatures will begin to warm.

That doesn’t automatically mean the worst of winter is behind us. The coldest temperature recorded in Dayton is -28 degrees. The actual low temperature was recorded on Feb. 13, 1899.