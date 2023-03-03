A very strong storm system will track right across the region today, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong thunderstorms and gusty wind.

HEAVY RAIN: Rain will fall steady and heavy at times. There is so much moisture available in the atmosphere, as it is running 250 to 300 percent above normal values. Most spots are expected to pick up over an inch of rain, and some areas will even go over the two-inch mark. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire area through 1 a.m. Saturday to highlight the potential for flash flooding. We expect puddles, ponding, and high-running waterways. Remember to never drive through water-covered roads, and think “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

GUSTY WIND: Winds will increase this afternoon, and will initially be coming in from the east between 15 and 25 mph sustained. Gusts will approach 40-50 mph late today. As low-pressure tracks through the area, we expect winds to shift in from the west-northwest tonight. They will still be strong, and sustained wind will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts continuing to be between 40-50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday. The wind could cause downed trees, property damage or power outages. It’s a good idea to keep phones, tablets, etc. charged in case the power goes out.

SEVERE THREAT: Especially this afternoon, there is a severe weather threat. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are the main concern today. While the level of instability is in question, there will be very strong winds aloft, and some of the stronger storms will have the capability to bring them down to the surface. With low-pressure tracking so close to our area, there will also be favorable shear to support rotating storms. This would bring an isolated tornado threat especially to the southern half of the Miami Valley. The window of severe weather opportunity looks to be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Download the Storm Team 2 Weather App to stay up-to-date on any watches or warnings for the area.

Overnight, showers will taper off. It looks like a dry and less windy weekend.