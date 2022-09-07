DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You may have noticed allergies coming back around in August, and you would not be wrong. We are now into ragweed season, and the peak season is just now beginning, causing serious discomfort among allergy sufferers.

Tree and grass pollen is present and abundant as trees, plants, and grass begin to grow again, but in the fall, ragweed begins to pollinate. As they pollinate they are spreading upwards of a billion pollen grains that can travel hundreds of miles, spreading quickly along river beds and along roads.



Dr. Greg Solomon, Professor & Chair of Internal Medicine & Neurology at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine said, “We are in one of the worst places in the country for allergies. We are in a river valley with five rivers.”



He continued saying, “In a river valley like Dayton, this time of the year we just see a ton of ragweed and ragweed allergy is incredibly common.



Even though we are beginning the peak, ragweed pollen will be around for much of the fall.



Dr. Solomon continued saying, “We are right in the peak. Early to mid September is the peak of the season and then it will start to gradually go away, but it will hang on really until late October sometimes even into November.”



There is not much that can be done to prevent your seasonal allergies from flaring up, but early treatment is key during allergy season.



Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director of Premier Health said, “It’s not the greatest at controlling allergies, it’s very good at preventing them, so you take it when you feel fine and you anticipate you are going to be around allergies, as opposed to after they flare up. Once they flare up sometimes you got to go through a little more intense treatment.”



Dr. Solomon said that if you aren’t used to getting allergy symptoms in the fall, you may want to test yourself for COVID to be safe.