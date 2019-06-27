Air Quality Alert issued for southern counties

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Butler and Warren counties until midnight tonight.

Air Quality Advisories are issued when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to rise above 105. This level is defined to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the EPA, meaning that those with respiratory issues, such as asthma, may experience breathing problems due to the high ozone levels.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency recommends that people living in counties under Air Quality Advisories take steps to reduce ozone formation. These include:

-Taking the bus, carpooling, biking, or walking instead of driving

-Refueling after 8 PM and making sure to tighten your gas cap

-Avoiding idling your vehicle

-Combining trips and/or eliminating unnecessary trips

In Dayton and surrounding communities, the AQI is forecast to stay lower than the EPA threshold, but will remain at a Moderate level through the weekend.