DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – May was a month with many near record highs, but none that actually hit the record.

May was active, with above average precipitation that amounted to over 5.25 inches of rainfall measured at the Dayton International Airport. From that rainfall, 1.5 inches of it fell on just one day this past month on May 21. The average high and average low were both above the normal for May. More than a third of May was spent with highs above 80, which is above normal for the month.

In June, the month features an average of three days with above 90 degree temperatures, according to data taken from 1990 until 2021. Average rainfall is just over 4 inches, making it the third wettest month of the year. The average high for the month is 82.6 degrees. The month also has the longest day of daylight of the year, coming on June 21 which is a little over 15 hours and 2 minutes long. From 1990 to 2021, just over 9.5% of days in June are above 90 degrees.

This year, the chances are not great to see weather above 90 degrees in June – at least in the short term. Temperatures will be below normal from June 11 until June 15, but there is a slight chance of seeing above normal temperatures as we head into the second half of the month.