DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across the Miami Valley woke up to significant storm damage on Saturday.

Overnight on Saturday, severe thunderstorms ripped through the Miami Valley, leaving behind a mess for people to clean up and respond to. A number of trees and power lines were reported to have fallen down.

Drivers that come across downed power lines should not go near them. You care encouraged to contact AES Ohio and dial 9-1-1 for authorities to respond. Safely turning the vehicle around and heading the other way is also recommended.

If you have damage on your property, 2 NEWS would like to see it. Send us your pictures and videos by clicking here.