DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Everyone across the entire Miami Valley has experienced some amount of rain or snow on Friday.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning published photos of conditions of what crews are experiencing out on the roads in Mercer County. Over 200 ODOT crews are out across the state working to treat the roadways as of 3 p.m.

In Preble County, US-40 is closed in both directions at S. Old National Road in New Paris, OHGO reports. AES Ohio posted photos of a power pole leaning into the roadway.