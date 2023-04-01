DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley experienced severe weather late Friday and overnight Saturday.

(Matt Bruning, ODOT Press Secretary)

According to Matt Bruning, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Press Secretary, the Auglaize County Garage has been subject to damage as a result of the storm.

Law enforcement agencies from across the area are beginning to report trees and power lines down. 2 NEWS has gathered a gallery of photographs from across the region of the aftermath of the storm.

Miami County (Joe Gurnig/WDTN Photo) Miami County (Joe Gurnig/WDTN Photo) Tree Blocks Lytle Road, Miami County (Joe Gurnig/WDTN Photo) (Joe Gurnig/WDTN Photo) (Joe Gurnig/WDTN Photo) S.R. 505 Blocked (Allison Gens/WDTN Photo) Nuss Road Greenhouse (Allison Gens/WDTN Photo) Nuss Road Greenhouse (Allison Gens/WDTN Photo)

If you would like to send us pictures or videos, please send them to newstips@wdtn.com. Only send pictures and videos when it is safe to do so. Be cautious of your surroundings following the storm and never go near downed power lines, since they could be live.