WATCH: Live beach cams from the Florida, Alabama Gulf Coast as Alberto approaches

(NEXSTAR) — The Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast are under a tropical storm warning as Alberto approaches the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico.

Projected to make landfall Monday around noon along the Florida panhandle, Alberto is already impacting the coastal and inland areas with rain bands reaching far ahead of the storm.

Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. CT, a hurricane hunter flight reported that Alberto has strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts.

Take a look at some of the live cameras around the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast in the live video at the top of this post, or click here.

More live beach cameras:

St. George Island at the Blue Parrot Cafe

FSU in Franklin County, Fla.

Panama City Beach, Fla.

Downtown Apalachicola