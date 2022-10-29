So far this weekend sunshine’s been abundant with comfortable temperatures; perfect for last minute Halloween preparations, pumpkin picking and leaf peeping. Tonight, clouds start rolling into the area. Those clouds bring in chances of much needed showers by Sunday evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 46

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. PM scattered showers develop. High 68

For Halloween on Monday, there are chances of scattered showers but temperatures will still be running above average in the 60s. The rest of the week looks dry with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s and low 70s.