DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We call this “persistence forecasting” meaning without any obvious weather feature headed our way, what has been happening in the past will likely happen in the future. This is all to say that more hot and dry weather will “persist” through the rest of the weekend with only a chance of a spotty shower or storm this evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower or storm possible during the evening. Low 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 52

MONDAY: A few morning clouds then sunny in the afternoon and slightly cooler. High 82

A cold front will drop from north to south across the Miami Valley Monday into Tuesday. As it does, it will have limited moisture to work with, therefore any chances of rain will be slim. What it will most definitely do is bring much cooler temperatures–into just the 70s for highs by midweek.