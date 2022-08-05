A warm and very humid airmass remains in place across the Miami Valley. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to pace yourself and stay hydrated. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but mainly during the afternoons and evenings.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with an evening shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Continued very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89

A slow moving front will finally push through the Miami Valley through the middle part of next week. This will bring in drier, less humid and cooler air by Thursday.