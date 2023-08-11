DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mother Nature is about to turn up the heat on the Miami Valley over the weekend as highs soar into the upper 80s along with breezy and humid conditions.

An upper-level disturbance will move out of southern Canada and across the Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday. While the Miami Valley will remain on the southern periphery of this system, a few showers and storms will likely develop across our area. Some of the storms could reach severe limits Saturday afternoon and evening with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe during the afternoon and evening. Breezy, very warm and humid. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. Low 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. High 88

More rain returns Sunday night and Monday with the potential for heavy rain, especially the first half of Monday. Rain chances, although much lower, will continue into Tuesday before drier air arrives for midweek.