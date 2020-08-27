VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community

Weather

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

DELCAMBRE, La. (WKRG) — The shrimping community of Delcambre, Louisiana is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. Shrimp Boats that are docked in the Delcambre Canal are hanging on dearly. Reporter Britt Lofaso was on the scene in the middle of Laura’s wrath.

Laura made landfall about 1 AM near Cameron, Louisiana with winds of more than 150 mph.

LATEST HEADLINES

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS