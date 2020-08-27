DELCAMBRE, La. (WKRG) — The shrimping community of Delcambre, Louisiana is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. Shrimp Boats that are docked in the Delcambre Canal are hanging on dearly. Reporter Britt Lofaso was on the scene in the middle of Laura’s wrath.
Laura made landfall about 1 AM near Cameron, Louisiana with winds of more than 150 mph.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Legionella found in Milton Union school
- Former Greenville police officer sentenced to 14 years in prison
- VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community
- VIDEO: Lake Charles home badly damaged by Laura
- Watch: Meteorologist has near-miss on camera while covering Hurricane Laura
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.