VIDEO: Lake Charles home badly damaged by Laura

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (CNN/WKRG) — Tolor White, Jr. said his home has suffered significant damage from Hurricane Laura. When he was surveying the damage, the glass windows broke directly next to him. He shared the video with CNN early Thursday morning.

More damage is surely to be revealed as the sun rises in Louisiana. Laura made landfall near Cameron about 1 AM Thursday, just one of ten storms on record to make landfall with winds of more than 150 miles per hour.

