VIDEO: Hurricane strength winds damage Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path

LAKE CHARLES, La. ( CNN/WKRG ) — Hurricane strength winds damaged Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path as they swept across a parking lot and blew debris around.

The National Hurricane Center has determined that the center of Hurricane Laura came ashore just prior to 2:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM CT Thursday at Cameron, LA. Hurricane Laura roared ashore with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of just below 940 mb.

