A large area of high pressure is about to park itself along the Eastern Seaboard and that will set us up for an incredibly nice weekend all across the Miami Valley. South and southwesterly winds will pump unseasonably warm air into the Midwest. Temperatures will range from 10° to 15° above normal. With all the expected sunshine, it’ll be a great weekend to watch any outdoor sports or take a drive to check out those gorgeous peak fall colors

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low 48

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Unseasonably warm! High 75

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued pleasant and unseasonably warm. High 77

The mid to upper 70s will stick around for the first couple days of the new week. Any rain chances have been pushed back about 24 hours to Tuesday night through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will be more seasonable the second half of the week–in the mid 60s.