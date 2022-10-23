A pleasant evening followed by another day of unseasonably warm temperatures before we get back to normal and hopefully it’s accompanied by rain. Temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s again Monday afternoon and skies will have plenty of sunshine. Normal high is 63.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & mild. Low 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 77

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, chance for afternoon rain. High 75

Chances of rain develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Best chances for rain are on Wednesday with the passage of a cold front. This front ushers in cooler but seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week with highs in the low 60s later in the week.