Tropical Storm Barry remnants expected to carry rain through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) –

4:00 pm: A line of showers extending from Lima down through the Dayton area are making their way east. More waves of rain will continue to pass through this evening.

Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts could create hazards for drivers this evening, but ultimately the risk of severe weather remains low.

3:00 pm: The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will work their way through the Miami Valley over the next day or two, with periods of heavy rain and a few strong storms possible.

Showers and storms are expected throughout the later afternoon into the evening. Localized flooding could become an issue.