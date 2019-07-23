Tropical depression to have little impact

You may have heard about a tropical system that recently appeared in the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression Three officially formed yesterday evening just off the eastern Florida coast, but impacts to Florida and other states are expected to be minimal.

With maximum wind speeds of 35 mph and a central pressure of 1012mb (just below standard sea level pressure), Tropical Depression Three is a very weak system.

The disorganized storm is currently moving northward along Florida’s Atlantic coast, but it will avoid the coastline. This will be due in part to the cold front that worked through the Miami Valley yesterday which will help push the tropical depression to the east.

Futuretrac rainfall for the Carolina coast through Wednesday morning

Up to 2 inches of rain may fall in spots, but a majority of the rainfall will occur over the Atlantic. Any rainfall that the Carolina’s do see will be caused by the cold front as opposed to the tropical system.

By Wednesday, Tropical Depression Three is forecast to fall apart as it merges with the cold front.