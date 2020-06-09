Tracking storms through Tuesday evening

MIAMI VALLEY (WDTN) –

4:23 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Greene, Montgomery, and Warren counties affecting Kettering, Beavercreek, and Huber Heights, until 4:45 p.m.

[4:25 PM] Heads up, Dayton metro! You have a severe thunderstorm capable of gusts near 60 MPH moving into the area through 5 PM. Please exercise caution if on the road and take shelter should you see the storm approach. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 9, 2020

4:10 p.m. Brief downpours and gusty winds are possible this afternoon as a line of storms moves through areas from Preble and Montgomery counties to Clermont County.

The National Weather Service says these storms will push northeast through early evening before weakening.

[4:00 PM] Brief downpours, gusty winds >40 MPH and reduced visibility will be possible as a line of storms moves thru areas from Preble/Montgomery Counties, OH to Clermont County, OH during the next hour or two. These storms will push NE thru early evening before weakening. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 9, 2020