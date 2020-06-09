Tracking storms through Tuesday evening

MIAMI VALLEY (WDTN) –
4:23 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Greene, Montgomery, and Warren counties affecting Kettering, Beavercreek, and Huber Heights, until 4:45 p.m.
4:10 p.m. Brief downpours and gusty winds are possible this afternoon as a line of storms moves through areas from Preble and Montgomery counties to Clermont County.
The National Weather Service says these storms will push northeast through early evening before weakening.
