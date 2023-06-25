When severe weather develops, you have to act fast. You need a plan.

First, have a way to receive storm warnings.

Don’t depend on sirens. That’s because these are meant to be heard outdoors and may not be loud enough to wake you in the middle of the night.

Instead, have other ways to stay informed. A cellphone using a weather app like the WSAV weather app is a good idea. Also, use a weather radio. And you can always watch us here on WSAV News 3.

Next, know what to do if there’s a tornado warning

The safest place to be is on the lowest floor of your home, school or business.

Get in an interior room like a closet, hallway or bathroom.

Stay low to the ground and cover yourself with blankets, pillows or a mattress.

Do not stay in a mobile home.

Know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning

A tornado watch means that tornadoes are possible. You need to be alert and ready to act.

A tornado warning means that a tornado has been spotted or detected on radar. A warning means you need to act now. Get to your safe place immediately.