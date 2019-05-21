National Weather Service investigating damage left behind by confirmed tornado

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service has a survey team out near West Alexandria, where a confirmed tornado touched down Sunday night before traveling into Montgomery County.

Additional areas of damage are being assessed to determine the extent of damage done by the tornado, as well as its rating and path length.

"We know that we have buildings that were damaged or destroyed, large trees that were downed, old-growth trees, ones that have weathered storms before. there was some more structural damage around the Dow Chemical plant and sporadic damage on the southeast side of West Alexandria," says NWS Meteorologist John Franks.

Editor's Note: The chemical plant in West Alexandria is now owned and operated by DuPont

The tornado then traveled into Montgomery County, where the survey team is looking at damage in areas such as Huber Heights.

No injuries were reported.

The survey team also investigated damage from the east side of Eaton which may have been tornadic in nature.

Franks says they expect to make that determination by the end of their analysis.

The National Weather Service has confirmed there was a Tornado in West Alexandria. Devero Bogart WDTN is on her way in Live Drive 2 to report on some of the damage for 2 News at 11. This is video of the Tornado from viewer Bevin Hager. Posted by Carly Smith WX WDTN on Sunday, May 19, 2019

The tornado was first reported by a police officer in the area who saw the funnel touch down to the ground while looking northeast from Michael Avenue and Marty Lane.

The National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning.

An estimate of the tornado path can be seen based on damage reports.

The red tornado icon is where the police officer sent in the original report. Later reports of barn damage came in from Engle and Jordan road. A tree fell on a car off Jordan road in the possible path of the tornado. Another barn saw the door and wall ripped off near West Alexandria. Some metal roofing was seen wrapped around a utility pole. Vinyl siding was also ripped off an adjacent house. Just north of Johnsville a tree two feet in diameter was snapped at the base. This all happened around 8:51 p.m.

The storm remained severe with 60 mph wind gusts possible as it tracked from Preble to Clark County before the storm eventually lost energy and dissipated.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologists looked back at the radar damage after the storm passed. This tornado was very difficult to forecast. A strong couplet did not show up on radar. You can see an area of rotation near West Alexandria at 8:52 p.m.

The bright blue color indicates strong wind gusts. Rotation is not spotted easily, but there is a sight of a shift in the wind direction with the color turning to grey near the end of West Alexandria.

An area of rotation does show up as the tornado likely tracked between Johnsville and Little Richmond.

This is what meteorologist call a QLCS tornado. It was embedded in a bowing line of thunderstorms. These tornadoes are difficult to predict and happen very quickly. They are usually on the ground for just a couple of minutes.

