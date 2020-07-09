Thunderstorms roll through the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for southeastern Darke, northwestern Montgomery, southwestern Miami County, and northeastern Preble County.
Anyone in the impacted areas should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their building.
