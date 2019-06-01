Thunderstorms move across the Miami Valley

2:06 a.m. Scattered thunderstorms continue to move across the Miami Valley. The number of lightning strikes has dropped dramatically over the last hour. The storms show a weakening trend. The strongest part of the line is moving though north central Ohio, just northeast of Columbus.

40 mph wind gusts are possible in the Miami Valley.

After this round of storms moves out, we will see three days of dry weather with plenty of sunshine.

12:55 a.m. There are no Severe Thunderstorm Warnings at this time. A line of thunderstorms will move through Wayne County Indiana, southern Mercer, Darke, northern Preble, Shelby, and Miami Counties in Ohio over the next hour. If the storm continues it will impact Champaign, Clark and Greene County.

Track the storms on Live Doppler 2 HD here.

The main threat is 40 mph wind gusts. There’s also a lot of lightning associated with these storms.

12:30 a.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for northern Logan County until 12:45 p.m. 60 mph wind gusts are possible.

11:40 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for northern Mercer and Auglaize County until 12:15 a.m. 60 mph wind gusts are possible.

EVENING UPDATE: Most of the severe thunderstorms stay just north of the Miami Valley this evening. A low pressure center is moving across Chicago. An associated cold front drapes south toward St. Louis. As this cold front moves closer to the Miami Valley the environment will become more ripe for strong to severe thunderstorms. As of 8:30 p.m. A few isolated cells are beginning to develop in Indiana.

The main threat is damaging wind gusts. A few isolated cells could produce some 1/2″ – 1″ hail. The tornado risk is very low.

Timing will be after 9 p.m. however the greatest risk looks to be between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

MORNING UPDATE: Daytime hours will mainly be dry. Chances for showers and storms increase this evening and overnight. A few storm may become severe with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main threats. Observed hazy conditions will be the result of smoke in the air from western Canada wildfires.

Track the storms on Live Doppler 2 HD here.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of a late afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High 82

TONIGHT: Mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may become strong Low 62

SUNDAY: Slight chance of an early morning shower or storm, then partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 72

It will be dry and cool for the beginning of the work week, but showers and thunderstorms will return around midweek with highs in the low 80s.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.