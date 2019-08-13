Miami Valley under threat of severe storms overnight

MIAMI VALLEY (WDTN) – After midnight, some strong thunderstorms are expected to head into the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says these storms could bring large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rain.

The risk for tornadoes remains very low. The greatest threat of high winds will be between 3 am and 8 am.

The National Weather Service urges residents to have a plan in place in case severe weather strikes.

[9:23 PM] Please have a plan in place for severe weather overnight. pic.twitter.com/hZQ2aycJ9i — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 13, 2019

Storms should gradually weaken as they continue east, moving through the area by early morning.

