Threat of flooding continues with more rain to come

2:47 p.m. Flooding is threatening homes in Warren County where the Little Miami River meets Turtle Creek in South Lebanon. Homes are surrounded by water on W Mikinley Street to the west of S Main Street. Homes are also at risk on Hobart Ave east of S Main street.

Roads will be closed in this area.

A flood warning is in place for Warren and Butler County until 5:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. River levels are nearing flood stage along the Great Miami at Sidney, Miamisburg, and Franklin.

In Sidney Custenborder Field may have some flooding as well as low spots on Miami River road.

From Miamisburg to Franklin water may begin to spill onto the low-lying roads like Dayton-Oxford Road.

In Middletown homes and businesses on the east side of the river from Route 73 to Excello may see flooding. The city of Middletown is protected up to 24 feet.

12:00 p.m. Officials from West Chester Township told 2 NEWS that they were evacuating businesses around Mill Creek and pond due to flooding.

Five buses from Lakota Schools were dispatched to help with the evacuation. Most people made it out okay but 12 people required transport.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

In total, over 80 businesses were affected by the flooding, including GE Aviation and Humana.

9:00 a.m. The National Weather Service says that southwestern Ohio will see an additional one to one-and-a-half inches of rain Tuesday.

Spots in the Miami Valley have seen between two to three inches of rain since Monday. Rain is going to continue with chances of it stopping in the afternoon.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, expect rain for most of the day throughout the Miami Valley.

[9:00 AM] Another round of heavy rain is overspreading northern KY and extreme southwest Ohio. Additional rainfall of 1 – 1.5 inches will be possible before noon in these areas. Water continues to rise on area waterways and streams. Never venture into flood waters! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 19, 2020

7:47 a.m. Flash Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Kettering and Middletown. Due to the heavy rains throughout the day most of the Miami Valley has the potential for flooding.

Temperatures should stick around 60 degrees all Tuesday with a breeze. Some areas could see fairly strong gusts of wind.

Overall the Miami Valley has seen over an inch of rain since Monday and the total is expected to rise as the rain continues.

Flash Flood Warning including Hamilton OH, Kettering OH, Middletown OH until 11:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/0MsqAzLBqL — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 19, 2020

6:20 a.m. Heavy rain will continue throughout the morning with a Flood Advisories in Butler and Warren counties until 10:45 a.m.

The heaviest rain will be in southern and western counties, lighter rain can be seen in northern and eastern counties.

Temperatures should be cool with some wind and continued showers until Wednesday.

[6:15 AM] Very heavy rain rates moving through parts of northern KY/southwest OH right now. Campbell County, KY mesonet has observed 1.4" in the past hour. Flash flooding will be possible in these areas through the morning commute! Turn around, don't drown! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 19, 2020