DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you looked outside your window today, you may have noticed something falling from the sky. Yes, that really was snow you were seeing with the cold temperatures.

Our Storm Team 2 meteorologists have been tracking the first snowfall of the season that has been on its way for several days.

Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager, says there seemed to be a spike of calls for roadside assistance around 11 a.m. on Saturday, but has since decreased. Since 12 a.m. Saturday, there was about 342 calls to AAA for assistance as of 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

AAA provided tips for drivers traveling in a release, such as cautioning drivers to slow down, don’t tailgate, pay attention to the traffic ahead of you, carry a winter kit and more.

2NEWS reached out to multiple sheriff’s departments across the Miami Valley and found Clinton, Darke, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties experienced 0 crashes as of Saturday around 1 p.m.

Auglaize County experienced two slide offs, one around US 33 at I-75 and another on a township road as of about 1 p.m. as well.

Wayne and Preble County sheriff’s offices were not available for comment.

ODOT cameras showed conditions around the Miami Valley Saturday as snow fell through the area.

(ODOT Camera, I-70 at the Ohio/Indiana Line)

ODOT Camera, I-75 Miami/Montgomery County Line)

(ODOT Camera, Tipp City)

(ODOT Camera, Fairborn)

2NEWS reached out to ODOT officials for comment on preparations, but have not yet heard back.

The Miami Valley is expected to receive more snowfall on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

