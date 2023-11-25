DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Think “rain” when it comes to Sunday. While it will be light, it will be widespread across the Miami Valley. Most areas will pick up less than a quarter of an inch.

As the colder air moves in later Sunday night, any lingering moisture will transition over to scattered snow showers or flurries, but no accumulation is expected.

Be sure to break out the heavy winter coat as we enter the new work week with highs struggling to reach the low to mid 30s the first couple of days.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy and not so cold. Slowly-rising temperatures overnight. Low 31

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with light rain. High 45

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered evening rain showers followed by a snow shower or a few flurries overnight. Low 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Unseasonably cold. High 35

We won’t stop with Monday’s cool-down as it’ll be evening colder on Tuesday with a morning low in the upper teens and an afternoon high struggling to even reach the freezing mark. However, if you not a fan of the cold, temperatures start to rebound midweek with highs getting back into the 40s Wednesday and perhaps even 50° by Friday. It’ll be dry Monday through Thursday before our next system moves in late Thursday night and Friday bringing a good chance of more rain.