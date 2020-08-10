Strong wind gusts in evening thunderstorms

An upgrade to a slight risk of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center means the Miami Valley will see scattered severe thunderstorms this evening.

Areas west of I-75 have a greater chance of seeing severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts. The rest of the Miami Valley is under a marginal risk of severe weather.

The main threat will be wind gusts 58-65 mph. Additionally, there will be a period of heavy rainfall followed by stratiform rain that could result in some localized flooding.

The hail and tornado threat will stay just to the NW of the Miami Valley in northeast Indiana, northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and western Iowa.

A line of thunderstorms will move through the Miami Valley between 7 and 11 p.m. Monday evening.