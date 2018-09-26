Strong thunderstorms headed for northern Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Counties around the Miami Valley should expect stronger rain and thunderstorms later on Tuesday night.
Storms rolling in from the west are on a path to hit in the area around 9 or 10 pm until roughly 2 or 3 am.
Those stronger storms bring the potential for gusty winds to hit the northern part of the Miami Valley.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says the most heavily impacted area is thought to be just north of I-70.
Stay tuned to 2 NEWS and the Storm Team 2 Weather App for updates on Tuesday's severe weather chances.
If you see damage let us know by sending your photos and videos to ReportIt or our Facebook page.
Latest News - Local
Moraine Police look for car wash break-in suspects
According to police, the two men tried to break into the coin machines at the car wash on S.Dixie Drive.Read More »
Massive fire destroys Skyline Chili in Fairfield
It happened at the Skyline Chili on Hicks Boulevard near S.R. 4 just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.Read More »
Man arrested for shooting driver in Clark County
It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Springfield-Xenia Road in Green Township.Read More »
Clark Co. man facing charges after shooting at vehicle from yard
The incident happened along Springfield-Xenia Road around 5:15 pm.Read More »
DPS presents strategic plan on heels of 'F' rating
This is the first of the district's quarterly town halls. The next one takes place December 3.Read More »