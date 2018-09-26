Strong thunderstorms headed for northern Miami Valley

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Counties around the Miami Valley should expect stronger rain and thunderstorms later on Tuesday night.

Storms rolling in from the west are on a path to hit in the area around 9 or 10 pm until roughly 2 or 3 am.

Those stronger storms bring the potential for gusty winds to hit the northern part of the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says the most heavily impacted area is thought to be just north of I-70.

