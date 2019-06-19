Strong Storms develop late this afternoon pose a flooding risk

Flooding will cause the most problems Wednesday evening. There is a low risk for severe storms too.

Around 2 p.m. we should begin to see signs of storms developing along the stationary front. Late this afternoon a wave of energy moves in from Indiana. This will coincide with peak daytime heating. Instability will be highest and severe thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon and evening.

The main threat is damaging winds. There is a low risk for hail and a tornado.

These storms have the potential to produce 1-2 inches of rain in already saturated areas.

A flood warning is still in place for Logan and Shelby County. Several roads are still closed. This area will see more rain this evening.

All the rivers, creeks and streams are running high. It will take the water time to move somewhere. It’s not going into the ground because it is completely saturated.

Flash Flood Warnings are likely this evening.

Be prepared to take action if necessary. If you live in a low lying area or near a body of water. Make a plan now to move to higher ground if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. Remember to never drive through flooded roads.