Breaking News
Woman killed after train strikes car in Miamisburg

Storms heading into the Miami Valley

Weather

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Severe Weather Ohio_1522149202486

High water floods the street from the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region’s deadly 1997 floods.(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storms that have the possibility of turning severe are heading into the Miami Valley.

2 pm – Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Clark, Greene counties until 2:30 pm.

1:30 pm – No watches and warnings have been issued as of 1:30 pm.

Stay with Storm Team 2 throughout the evening as weather develops.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS