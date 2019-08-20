Storms heading into the Miami Valley

High water floods the street from the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region’s deadly 1997 floods.(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storms that have the possibility of turning severe are heading into the Miami Valley.

2 pm – Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Clark, Greene counties until 2:30 pm.

1:30 pm – No watches and warnings have been issued as of 1:30 pm.

Stay with Storm Team 2 throughout the evening as weather develops.

