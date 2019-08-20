Storms heading into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storms that have the possibility of turning severe are heading into the Miami Valley.
2 pm – Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Clark, Greene counties until 2:30 pm.
1:30 pm – No watches and warnings have been issued as of 1:30 pm.
Stay with Storm Team 2 throughout the evening as weather develops.
