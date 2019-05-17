Storms cause 2 water rescues in Shelby County

Weather

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was pulled to safety after he became trapped on the roof of his pickup in high water Friday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the incident happened around 7:45 am on OH-274 between Anna and Botkins.

A man’s pickup became submerged in water and emergency crews performed a water rescue to bring the man to safety.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A second water rescue happened on Wells Road near Harde-WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) –  Road in Shelby County.

The Sheriff’s Office released little information on this incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this second rescue and will keep you updated when more information is available.

