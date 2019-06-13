Storm Team 2 Morning Forecast

It will feel more like April than June today, with windy conditions and cool temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times, and highs will only reach the low 60s. We also expect showers at times, with the chance of thunder.



We will dry out quickly this evening, and skies will clear overnight. Sunshine will be the rule on Friday, and it will be pleasant with highs in the mid-70s.



TODAY: Cloudy, windy and unseasonably cool. A 50% chance of scattered showers, slight thunder chance. High 62

TONIGHT: Clearing, breezy and quite chilly. Low 49

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 75

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and becoming slightly more humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. High 80

Rain chances will increase again through the weekend. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, with rain becoming more likely on Sunday. Humidity will be on the rise, as well.