Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day today as a cold front moves through the region. By this evening the rain should begin to taper off and we’ll see drier conditions for the rest of the week. Temperatures this week will be cooler, but the humidity will linger for the next few days.

Today: Scattered showers and storms. Cooler, but still humid. High 82

Tonight: Showers and storms coming to an end. Partly cloudy and mild. Low 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance for a shower or storm. High 82

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. High 83

We’ll see comfortable conditions to round out the work week with temperatures in the low to mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. This weekend will be dry as well, but a bit warmer.