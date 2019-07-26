Storm Team 2 Forecast

Nice conditions through the weekend

We will continue with dry weather and lots of sunshine as we finish the week. Temperatures will get a little bit warmer, climbing into the mid-80s this afternoon.

Humidity stays pretty comfortable today, but will increase this weekend. It will feel hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 87

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 88

Rain chances stay low through the weekend, but will come up next week as a cold front finally moves in. It looks like the best chance will be Monday night and Tuesday.

