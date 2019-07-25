High pressure continues to drift over the region, keeping us sunny and dry. We will see low humidity again today, and pleasantly warm temperatures in the lower 80s.

The high shifts east of the area on Friday, and that will allow a southerly flow to develop. This will bring in warmer and increasingly more humid air through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 62

FRIDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 86

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 88

It still looks like a dry weekend. Rain chances hold off until late Monday, ahead of the next cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night and through the day Tuesday.