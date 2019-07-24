High pressure in the region will continue a nice stretch of weather for the Miami Valley. Expect more sunshine, low humidity, and pleasantly warm temperatures this afternoon.

We will get a little warmer on Thursday, but humidity will still be at a comfortable level. Sunshine and dry weather will continue.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 79

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 82

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 86

A warming trend will continue through the weekend. Expect highs pretty close to 90-degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with higher humidity.