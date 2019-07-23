Now that the cold front has pushed through our area, we’ll see milder temperatures and drier conditions for the next several days.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a light breeze. Low 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

Thursday: Yet another nice day! Sunny and warm. High 83

Heading into the latter part of the week high pressure will build into the region, continuing the dry conditions and bringing warmer temperatures. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s.