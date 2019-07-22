A slow-moving cold front will cross the region today, keeping us with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be cooler, but still humid, with highs in the upper 70s.

Humidity will begin to drop late this afternoon into the evening, and it will feel quite comfortable overnight. We will enjoy cool temperatures in the 50s, so you can open up the windows and give the A/C a break!



TODAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler and turning less humid late. Still a 40% chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms. High 77

TONIGHT: Clearing and much cooler. Low 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

We will enjoy dry conditions through the week, with a lot of sun in the forecast. Temperatures will gradually warm each day through the end of the week.