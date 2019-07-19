Heat and humidity will combine to produce dangerous conditions outside over the next two days. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of the Miami Valley through Saturday evening.

We’ll see a lot of sun today, and we expect to stay dry. On Saturday, we will continue with sunshine, but add in the slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. This will mainly be across the northern Miami Valley.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. High 95°, with heat index values between 105° and 110°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 76°

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 96°, with heat index values between 105° and 110°

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 40% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. High 92°, with heat index values around 100°

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area late Sunday into Sunday night. This will usher in cooler and more comfortable air for next week.