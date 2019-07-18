Dangerously hot and humid conditions for the next few days as high pressure builds into the region. Heat indices will be above 100 today and above 105 Friday and Saturday. This afternoon and evening there is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but then we should dry out until the end of the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of a pop-up shower/t-storm this afternoon. High 93

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Shower/storm possible north of I-70. Low 75

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index will be between 105 and 110. High 96

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index will be between 105 and 110. High 96

Sunday into Monday the area of high pressure will move out of our region and a cold front will sweep through. This will bring an end to the extremely hot temperatures and a chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s for the start of the work week.