The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will be working through over the next 48 hours, bringing with it periods of heavy rain and a few strong storms.

Today: Periods of rain and storms. A few may be strong. High 85

Tonight: Showers and storms continuing. Localized flooding may be an issue. Low 72

Wednesday: Showers and storms ongoing. Rain should begin to taper off heading into Wednesday night. High 83

Thursday: Heat returns to the Miami Valley. High 93

With the rain gone, the focus for the latter part of the week will be the heat. As high pressure builds into the region, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and very hot temperatures. Heat indices will be above 105 for the start of the weekend.