We will enjoy some nice weather as we finish the week. Expect plenty of sunshine today, lower humidity, and highs in the lower 80s.

We warm up a little more on Saturday, but it will be another dry day with lots of sun. Sunday will start to feel more humid, and we will see the chance of a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and more humid. A 30% chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 88

Rain chances will linger into next week, as the remnants of Barry move up into the Ohio Valley.

