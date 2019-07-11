Today will be partly cloudy, warm and humid. Heading into the afternoon we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front pushing through the region. The greatest chance for rain will be in the southeastern portion of the Miami Valley. The rain will taper off for everyone by late evening.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy and becoming less humid. Low 64

Friday: A very pleasant day; partly sunny and less humid. High 83

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90

We’ll be warm this weekend and heading into next week with a chance for showers and storms returning on Sunday. By Tuesday we could see some rain associated with the tropical system currently in the Gulf of Mexico.