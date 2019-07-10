Storm Team 2 Forecast

Hot and humid again today

Hot and humid conditions will be in place today, with partly sunny skies. While most of the day will be dry, we will see the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late.

The chance of a few showers or thunderstorms will continue overnight, and on Thursday. Temperatures will not be quite as high Thursday afternoon, as a cold front moves through the region.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 20% chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. A 30% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Low 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Not as humid. High 83

Dry weather will return for Friday and Saturday. Over the weekend, highs will again approach 90-degrees.

