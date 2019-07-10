Hot and humid conditions will be in place today, with partly sunny skies. While most of the day will be dry, we will see the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late.

The chance of a few showers or thunderstorms will continue overnight, and on Thursday. Temperatures will not be quite as high Thursday afternoon, as a cold front moves through the region.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 20% chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. A 30% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Low 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Not as humid. High 83

Dry weather will return for Friday and Saturday. Over the weekend, highs will again approach 90-degrees.