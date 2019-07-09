We’ll see the humidity begin to return today as temperatures rise into the upper 80s. We’ll be even warmer Wednesday with the chance for rain returning in the evening.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, and becoming more humid throughout the day. High 87

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with light winds. Low 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

Thursday: Showers and t-storms in the morning with rain tapering off through the day. Becoming partly sunny, warm and humid again. High 90

After Thursday’s rain, we should return to a dry weather pattern again as high pressure builds back into the region. The weekend will be warm with highs near 90. We’ll see another chance for showers and storms heading into Sunday.